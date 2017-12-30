President receives Bond Issue report (Update)

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Bond Issuance of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena a short while ago.

President to receive Bond issue report over the weekend

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Bond Issuance of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka is to be handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena during this weekend.

Noting that the tenure of the commission ends on Dec. 31, Secretary to the Commission Sumathipala Udugamasuriya said the final report of the Commission would be handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena before Dec. 31.

The Commission was appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to begin an inquiry into the issuance of Bonds that took place during the time period February 1, 2015, to March 31, 2016.