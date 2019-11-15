No permission to raise flour prices - Finance Minister
Nov 15, 2019

No permission to raise flour prices - Finance Minister

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) stressed that no company has been allowed to increase the price of wheat flour.

The authority also emphasizes that legal action will be taken if the price of wheat flour is increased without permission.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Mangala Samaraweera, in a Twitter post said the price of flour cannot be increased without the consent of the Cabinet appointed Cost-of-Living Committee and the Consumer Affairs Authority.

"Any vendor selling above the mandated price will be dealt with severely," he said.

The Minister said the news reports which say the prices of wheat flour have been raised are false.

More in this category: « Sri Lanka receives proposal for US$ 24 Bn strategic investment in petroleum refinery

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top
Top