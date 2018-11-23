PSC recommendation passed with 121 votes

While parliamentarians on government benches, led by the UPFA walked out of the chamber, 121 MPs have voted in favor of the Parliament Select Committee (PSC) recommendations.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today (23) proposed to appoint 12 members to the Parliament Select Committee (PSC) which included five members of the UPFA and United National Front (UPF) each, as well as one member each from the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).



An electronic vote was taken. Votes of several MPs were taken verbally after the electronic voting system malfunctioned for them.



While 121 voted in favour of the proposal, the number of unused votes stood at 104. Even if all them did vote against the PSC, it is apparent that they still would be outnumbered by 17 votes.



In a Tweet, the UNP says that this is the 3rd time they have shown the parliament majority.

For the 3rd time we have shown our majority in Parliament.#lka #SriLanka #coupLK — UNP (@officialunp) November 23, 2018





UPFA walks out of chamber!



