Matara student murder : 2 arrested

The main suspect involved in the Matara-Elawella stabbing incident where a student was killed, has been arrested and remanded until December 03.

The main suspect is 17-year-old Mathun Kankanamge Sithija Saudharya. He was produced before the Matara ASdditional Magistrate and ordered to be remanded, according to Poloce Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

Another suspect involved in the incident had surrendered to the Matara SSP’s office.

He is 17-year-old Thushan Nimnajith Dissanayake.

The victim 19-year-old student was stabbed to death while he was attending a tuition class. He is Ravindu Gimhan, a student of Matara St. Thomas Vidyalaya. This incident was recorded on a CCTV camera.

Five police teams had been deployed to arrest the suspects, while the motorcycle used by the assailants had been abandoned in the Matara-Welewatte area yesterday.