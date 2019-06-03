All muslim ministers will resign - Hakeem (Video)

All ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers of muslim ethnicity have decided to resign, SLMC leader - Rauff Hakeem says.

All muslim ministers to resign!

All muslim ministers in the government have decided to relinquish their posts.

The ministers who are to resign include Kabir Hashim, Rishad Bathiudeen and Rauff Hakeem.

Prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had announced this during a special discussion held at Temple Trees earlier today.

The decision will be also announced to public at a special media briefing at Temple Trees later in the evening.

According to reports, the ministers have unanimously decided not to accept any ministerial portfolios until a probe is conducted against the charges levelled at Rishad Bathiudeen to reveal the truth and justice is served for the muslim community.