Meanwhile, minister of Digital Infrastructure and IT - Ajith P. Perera and minister of Sports - Harin Fernando has tweeted their decision to resign from their respective portfolios.
Earlier, UNP candidate Sajith Premadasa congratulated Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his victory at the election.
Premadasa has also announced his intention to step down as the Deputy Leader of the United National Party (UNP).
While respecting the mandate of the people of Sri Lanka, I have decided to resign from my position as the Minister of Digital Infrastructure and IT with immediate effect. It was a well fought battle @sajithpremadasa and the country needs your leadership at this critical time.— Ajith P Perera (@ajithpperera_p) November 17, 2019