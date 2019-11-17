Minister Mangala Samaraweera has announced that he will be resigning from his portfolio as the Finance Minister.

Meanwhile, minister of Digital Infrastructure and IT - Ajith P. Perera and minister of Sports - Harin Fernando has tweeted their decision to resign from their respective portfolios.

Earlier, UNP candidate Sajith Premadasa congratulated Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his victory at the election.

Premadasa has also announced his intention to step down as the Deputy Leader of the United National Party (UNP).