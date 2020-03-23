Curfew extended 

Curfew to 17 districts will be re-imposed at 2pm today (23) and will be lifted at 6am on Thursday (26).

Curfew to be re-imposed to the same 17 districts at noon on Thursday until further notice.

Meanwhile, in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Puttalam, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi and Jaffna, the curfew prevailing at the moment will be lifted at 6.00am tomorrow (24) and reimposed at 12.00noon until 6.00am on March 27.



Then, curfew will be re-imposed at 12.00 noon on March 27.



Travel between districts and taking foreigners on tours have been strictly prohibited.



However, permission has been granted for farming activities islandwide as well as transportation of rice, vegetables and essential goods.



The government states that the minister of Agriculture and Trade should control these activities properly.

The media release issued by the Presidential Media Division on this regard is as follows :