US President Donald Trump will arrive in the UK on Monday morning for a three-day official state visit.

Air Force One is expected to land at London Stansted Airport at 09:00 BST.

The Queen will host a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening for the president and the First Lady Melania Trump.

Protests are planned across the UK during the visit - including rallies in London, Manchester, Belfast, Birmingham and Nottingham.

Ahead of his visit, President Trump told The Sun he was backing Tory leadership contender Boris Johnson to be the next UK prime minister.

(BBC News)